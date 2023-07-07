Gunnar Announces Diablo IV Lilith Collector’s Edition Gaming Glasses

In celebration of the long awaited release of Diablo IV, Gunnar Optiks have collaborated to create an unholy artifact: gaming glasses that are the perfect accessory to slaying demons in Sanctuary. The Diablo IV Lilith Collector’s Edition gaming glasses are designed with a look that celebrates Lilith’s arrival in Sanctuary. These glasses feature Gunnar’s patented lens technology designed to reduce blue-light exposure and eye fatigue. Aside from the practical functionality these glasses have with gaming they are brimming with demonic energy and style. The frames are handcrafted in the US by Italian artisans and feature a red and black design on acetate material. The trademark Gunnar amber lenses are etched with both the Diablo IV and Gunnar logo. These glasses include a collector’s box, cleaning cloth and carrying pouch. The Diablo IV Lilith Collector’s Edition glasses are limited to only 66 pairs and retail for $366. They are available for viewing on Gunnar’s webstore and will be available for purchase beginning July 7 at 6:00 pm PDT. Diablo IV is the fastest selling game released by Blizzard to date, reaching $666 million sales within five days. More details about Diablo IV and our impressions of it can be found in our review. Some key bullet points about Gunnar’s Diablo IV Lilith Collector’s Edition glasses are listed below the image.

•Handmade in the U.S.A.

•Crafted from Italian acetate

•Upgraded lens material offering excellent opticaland physical properties

•GUNNAR patented lens technology•G-Shield™ lens coating: dual-sided anti-reflective

•Oleophobic lens treatment repels water, oil, dustand fingerprints

•Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV Light