Gunsmith Gets Complete Overhaul in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Infinity Ward has provided a breakdown of the Gunsmith customization platform in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Gunsmith has become an integral part of the Create-a-Class system in recent Call of Duty titles. First introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, the Gunsmith allows players to outfit their guns with a series of attachments. This system allowed for some wild combinations in Modern Warfare, more subtle changes in Cold War, and bonkers weapons in Vanguard. Gunsmith returns for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but it has undergone some major renovations.

For Modern Warfare II, weapons are separated into different categories titled Weapons Platforms. Platforms aim to streamline progression and open up more customization. For, you see, Platforms can have as little as one or up to five different weapons.

Like previous games, players unlock new base weapons by ranking up. That weapon is classified in its category based on its Receiver, a new factor in weapon customization. For example, Infinity Ward used the M4, the first Weapon Platform players unlock, is an Assault Rifle based on its Receiver. You’ll find the Receiver nestled among the slots of Muzzles, Barrels, Magazines, and other creative options. Like those, you’ll unlock additional Receivers by leveling up the weapon in multiplayer and Warzone.

What makes Receivers so unique is that they alter the weapon, effectively turning it into a different weapon. For example, the M4 can be turned into the M16, 556 Icarus LMG, FTac Racon Battle Rifle, and FSS Hurricane SMG. Each of these weapons will still appear in their Weapon Categories in the Loadout Screen, if you prefer the traditional method of equipping weapons.

This new approach to Weapons Platforms also fundamentally changes how you’ll unlock attachments in Modern Warfare II. The first type of attachment are Weapon Platform specific. These are Receivers, Barrels, Stocks, Rear Grips, and Magazines. Unlock them once and they’ll be available for all weapons in the Platform.

The second type are universal attachments that unlock for all weapons once earned. These include Optics, Ammunition, Underbarrels, Foregrips, and Muzzles. Unlock them once, use them across all weapons.

The new Gunsmith is just a taste of details we’ll learn about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II today. Today is Call of Duty Next, where Infinity Ward will reveal details about multiplayer, the next iteration of Warzone, and Warzone on mobile. Be sure to check back to learn more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and the next Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches October 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.