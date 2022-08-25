HAAK Leaves Early Access, Gets Full PC, Switch Release

HAAK has been available via Steam Early Access for a while, and has gotten high marks so far even in an early state. In the time of that early access period, the game has been given various improvements while the core experience has remained the same. Using a dark and moody color palette, HAAK very much evokes Another World with its limited color – but in doing so, it allows the player’s imagination to run wild. Using a mix of puzzle-solving and platforming with a bit of action with things like sword-slashes and beam attacks, the player has a variety of ways to both engage in combat or avoid it depending on what the scenario requires. HAAK has also had a playable demo available for quite some time. You can get the game now on Steam or via the Nintendo eShop to enjoy it on the Switch.