.hack//G.U. Last Recode is Coming to Switch on March 11

The .hack//G.U. series is still hanging in there, and its most recent compilation will be coming to Switch early next year. On March 11, .hack//G.U. Last Recode will arrive on the system and bring four .hack games with it: Rebirth, Reminisce, Redemption and Reconnection. All of these are basically different chapters of the same story, so having them all combined into a single experience should be convenient for fans if nothing else. Take a quick look at what’s on offer in the trailer below.

For those unfamiliar with .hack//G.U., it takes place within an in-universe MMORPG called “The World.” Players take on the role of Haseo and journey with him as he attempts to track down the user who killed his friend’s in-game avatar and left her in a real-world coma: a player killer known as “Tri-Edge.” .hack//G.U. Last Recode is a decent retelling of this story, but it does have some issues. Even so, perhaps this is something fans can still enjoy while on the go.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode is available now on PC and PS4. It launches for Switch on March 11.