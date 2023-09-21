Halloween Invades Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone in Season 6

Infinity Ward, Raven Software, and Activision today revealed what players can expect from Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone, including the return of The Haunting event.

The beloved Halloween themed event returns as part of Season 6. Featuring limited time game modes, features, and events in both multiplayer and Warzone, The Haunting aims to provide a spooktacular experience across all activities. While The Haunting won’t kick off until closer to Halloween, players can dive into all the new content coming with Season 6 when it launches on September 27.

In Warzone, The Haunting event kicks off October 17 with Operation Nightmare on Al Mazrah. This event will see you hunting down entities across the map. Meanwhile, on Vondel, players will battle against zombies. Finally, the fan-favorite Zombie Royale mode also returns and will be playable on both Al Mazrah and Vondel. Outside of The Haunting events mid-season there does not appear to be many changes or updates to Warzone within Season 6.

Skipping over to multiplayer, Season 6 ushers in two new 6v6 maps and two new Gunfight maps. The first map, La Casa, is pulled from Las Almas and is described as paradise. Meanwhile, the second, Koro Village, is a remake of the classic Call of Duty 2 map, though with snow rather than sand. Finally, the two Gunfight maps are King (from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019) and Fight. Like Warzone, multiplayer will also play host to The Haunting event. The festivities include Halloween themed updates to the El Asilo (Día de Muertos themed) and Embassy (Zombies themed) maps, as well as some themed twists on Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Drop Zone, and Infected.

Players across both multiplayer and Warzone can participate in the Soul Capture event during The Haunting. Similar to the Trophy Hunt event in Season 3, players will capture souls during matches to spend on various in-game goods. Some examples include Battle Pass Tier Skips, Blueprints, Calling Cards, and Emblems. In terms of paid content, purchasing the Battle Pass automatically unlocks the Al Simmons and Spawn operators. Paid operators include Inarius and Lilith from Diablo, Skeletor, Ash Williams, and Alucard. As for new weapons, players can unlock the TR-76 Geist assault rifle, ISO 9mm SMG, and Dual Kamas melee weapon by completing their respective zones on the Battle Pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone are available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.