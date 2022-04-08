Halo Infinite Season 2 Announced, Launches in May

343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios today formally announced Halo Infinite Season 2, Lone Wolves.

After months of patient waiting, 343 Industries today formally announced the second season of Halo Infinite. It’ll launch May 3 and bring with it a slew of new content, modes, and rewards for players to salivate over.

The content includes two brand new maps. There’s one new Arena map in the form of Catalyst, and a Big Team Battle map called Breaker. New modes include Last Spartan Standing, a free-for-all elimination mode, and a new take on King of the Hill titled Land Grab.

A new and improved Battle Pass will also deploy along with the new season. Taking lessons from the first season’s Battle Pass, Season 2’s will feature more customization options on the free track. Battle Pass owners can earn up to 1000 Credits (Infinite’s paid currency) on the Premium track.

While players will get access to all this on May 3, there’s still one feature whose release date is unknown. Campaign co-op is currently slated to launch sometime during Season 2. When that will be remains a mystery.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox One.