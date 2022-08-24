Handcrafted Metroidvania Game Afterimage Receives Gameplay Trailer

It takes a lot of hard work, determination, and heart in order to create a successful metroidvania game. And it takes even more hard work, heart, and determination to create one with completely handcrafted visuals. That’s what developers Aurogon Shanghai are apparently putting into their new metroidvania title, Afterimage, whose new gameplay trailer was shown off earlier today at the Gamescom 2022 edition of the Future Games Show. And as usual, you can check it out below to see the fruits of their labor so far.

Set in a world called Engardin that was created by a supreme deity, the lands are filled with natural wonders everywhere, plus a massive tower that heads of into the clouds. Unfortunately, it also contains a ton of corrupted enemies and ancient traps as well, which our protagonist will have to fight their way through with the assistance of a variety of weapons, skills, and upgrades they earn along the way. And after exploring the world, uncovering several secrets along the way and learning the stories of other characters, they may just learn what the secret behind this world really is. Afterimage is due out this winter for all major platforms, and should be another notable metroidvania games for fans to try.