Hard West 2 Launches on August 4, Brings Plenty of Supernatural Perils With It

The original Hard West by Good Shepherd Entertainment introduced players to a more fantastical vision of the American West; an Old West wherein all the campfire ghost stories were actually true and things far worse than roving gangs lurked out on the plains. On August 4, players will again be able to head out into that strange wilderness in Hard West 2, and they’ll likely find themselves wondering why anyone would ever try to settle such hostile lands.

Hard West 2 casts players as Gin Carter, an infamous outlaw who’s on the hunt for a legendary ghost train laden with federal gold. To get at the gold, Gin must round up a posse possessed of both gun-slinging skill and saloon-quieting supernatural power. Such strength apparently won’t be enough to secure the ghost train’s treasure though; good decision-making both on and off the shooting grounds is going to be crucial too. Too many wrong choices and Gin not only loses the gold but his soul as well.

Hard West 2 launches for PC via Steam and GOG on August 4, so make sure to check out our review of the original and learn the ins and outs beforehand.