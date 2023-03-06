Harebrained Schemes Returns With The Lamplighters League

Harebrained Schemes have found success with strategy titles such as the Shadowrun Trilogy and BattleTech, and now they’re returning for another partnership for Paradox Interactive, but this time with a new strategy game that forgoes the futuristic setting in favor of something more rooted in the past. Well, an alternate history past, anyway. That would be The Lamplighters League, revealed during today’s Paradox Announcement Show, and whose announcement trailer you can check out below.

Inspired by classic pulp adventures, the game is set in an alternate version of the 1930s where an evil cult known as the Banished Court are primed for world domination, with the titular Lamplighters League being the only ones who can stop them. To do this, the team will have to chase the Court across the globe, recruit whatever misfits they can, and then face off against their foes by approaching them via real-time infiltration and picking off who they can before engaging in turn-based tactical combat. Every agent will need to use a mix of their own unique moves and various gear and augmentations in order to defeat them, and even then, the stress can potentially take a toll on some the members.

Our initial look at the game starts out with a cinematic bit showing off some of the the game’s stylized graphics, as well as a look at some of the agents and their personalities. And then after having to deal with a few members of the Banished Court and some lizard monster, we get a proper peek at some gameplay, including a good initial look at the game’s combat. The Lamplighters League (or The Lamplighters league and The Tower at the End of the World) is due out later this year for PC and XSX (heading to Game Pass as well), and should definitely be one for fans of Harebrained’s previous work, or those looking for a unique taken on Indiana Jones-style adventures.