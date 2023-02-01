Harvesting the Universe in Final Factory Reveal Trailer

The thing about space is that there’s nothing in it except everything. The volume of emptiness massively overwhelms the tiny amount of matter it contains, but even so there’s still more than enough there to build anything anyone could ever want. Once the hard part of getting to the infinite riches floating in an endless void is complete, the rest is just figuring out what to do with it all. That’s no excuse for inefficiency, though, so building the inevitable space factory to process the universe will want a bit of planning to get the right parts to the right places, not to mention setting up good defenses. You’d think in a galaxy with stars numbered in the hundreds of billions there would be enough for everyone, but aliens guard the secrets of ancient civilizations and won’t be giving them up easily.

Final Factory is a space-automation game that was announced today, and the primary goal is to create a network of stations across an endless interstellar map while defending your holdings from the aliens who’d rather you not poke your nose into their systems. It aims to balance automation and combat, with the need to create and command a swarm of ships for when the enemies attack in large numbers. Mining resources starts out small and rapidly grows, as the initial asteroids give way to black holes and dyson spheres when production ramps up. It’s a big universe out there and should take a massive scaling-up of resource management to explore it all, automating one system after another as they eventually give up their secrets.

While not due until some time this summer, the announcement trailer for Final Factory went live today. It’s got space battles, giant automated production lines, and a weirdly stirring soundtrack to frame its universe.