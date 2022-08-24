Hashihime of the Old Book Town Physical Edition Announced

Despite launching in English back in 2019, Hashihime of the Old Book Town remains a favorite visual novel for many and continues to gain new fans. MangaGamer announced they’ll be producing a physical edition of the PC release.

This hardcopy will include a copy of the game on USB stick. It will also come with a trading card featuring a digital download code. This way you’ll be able to both own a “physical” copy but also receive a digital copy. All this will be boxed in a case featuring gorgeous key art from the game.

Hashihime of the Old Book Town’s physical edition launches on October 27. Pre-orders are open now on the MangaGamer website for $39.95.