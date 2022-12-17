Have a Nice Death Receives Final Early Access Update, “Executive Decisions”

Last month during Nintendo’s Indie World presentation, Magic Design Studios’ action-platformer Have a Nice Death finally received a release date in April of next year. But while that leaves only four months to go until the game gets a full release, the developers aren’t done adding Early Access updates just yet…well, at least until this latest one dropped, which is confirmed to be the game’s final Early Access update. Dubbed the Executive Decisions update, this new major update adds a ton of new content to the game, as seen in the trailer below.

So what comes included this time around? Well, there’s six new difficulty modes, including a Beginner mode, two new bosses, including a secret mini-boss, new weapons and spells, brand new rooms, new progression systems, new questlines including a limited-time “Secret Santa” event running until January 15 (complete with holiday decorations), an assortment of quality of life improvements, and more. Indeed, it would appear like business is picking up more than ever at Death Inc. And hopefully things will pick up even further by March 22, when Have a Nice Death arrives for the PC and Switch, ready for its final performance review.