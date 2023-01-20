Haven Park Gets Free Giveaway on GOG

GOG is having a big Lunar Sale going on right now and as with all of their big sales, they’re offering games for giveaway too. The first freebie is Haven Park, a relaxing adventure that hit PC and consoles about a year and a half ago. As Flint, you’ll run around your grandmother’s park to get it back into tip-top shape and keep people happy in the process. You’ll learn what the campers there want and work tobuild new areas for them to enjoy – or get older areas back where they were to make more of the area usable. It’s a very relaxing game and it’s something that has full controller support as well.