HBO Max Drops First Trailer for The Last of Us TV Show

HBO Max today dropped the first trailer for their upcoming TV adaptation of The Last of Us.

First announced in 2020, HBO Max has finally revealed our first real look at their upcoming take on The Last of Us. Developed for TV Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Naughty Dog’s own Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us is a retelling of The Last of Us Part I. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star as Joel and Ellie. Merle Dandridge, who portrayed Marlene in The Last of Us Part I and II, is the only actor from the games to reprise her role in the TV show.

While the show will follow the story of the first game, there are quite a few changes compared to the game. For example, Tommy will have a starring role in the show compared to a supporting role in the game. We’ll also get to see Frank, Bill’s partner who only showed up as a corpse in the game. Based on the trailer, it also appears that Left Behind’s story will be integrated into the TV show.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO Max sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part I is available now on PS5. There’s also The Last of Us Part II and The Last of Us Remastered available on PS4, which can both be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility.