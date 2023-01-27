HBO Renews The Last of Us for Season Two

HBO today announced that they’ve renewed The Last of Us for a second season on HBO Max.

The Last of Us is only two episodes into its nine episode first season, but HBO Max has seen enough. Episode 1 has surpassed 22 million views worldwide since its premiere, and episode 2 garnered 5.7 million viewers upon its debut. Due to this high level of success, HBO has moved forward with renewing the series for a second season.

“I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations,” said executive producer Neil Druckmann. “Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!” “I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey,” said executive producer Craig Mazin. “The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.”

The Last of Us is an adaptation of The Last of Us Part I and takes place twenty years after an outbreak of a mutated form of cordyceps. Much like the game, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they travel across the United States. Season 1 features nine episodes and airs weekly on Sunday at 9pm ET. The season finale airs March 12.

While we don’t know what season two will officially cover, it’s not too hard to guess that it’ll focus on adapting The Last of Us Part II. Of course, that fully depends on if season one ends up covering the entirety of the first game and doesn’t make too many changes.

The Last of Us episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream now on HBO Max. The Last of Us Part I is available now on PS5 and launches on PC March 3.