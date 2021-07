If you enjoy cozying up with a good visual novel then Heart of the Woods should be on your radar. Originally released on PC in 2019, it’s finally coming to Switch.

The story follows two friends who run a paranormal investigation web series as they go on their latest adventure. Expect a good deal of supernatural happenings, drama and even some romance.

Heart of the Woods launches on July 8 and will cost $19.99 on the Nintendo Online Store.