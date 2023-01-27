Heist Kitty: Cats Go a Stray Announced For PC

Heist Kitty: Cats Go a Stray is an upcoming open world litterbox sandbox game that can be summed up as Goat Simulator meets Stray. This multiplayer feline romp has the player causing mayhem as a cat, causing mischief and leaving destruction their wake wherever they may roam, regardless if they are working for the long paw of the law on the Purrlice force or carrying out organized crime for the Meowfia. Heist Kitty is scheduled to launch for PC this May. A taste of what kind of mischief these cats will get into can be seen in the trailer below.