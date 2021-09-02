Hello Kitty Rolls Into Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Sega and Sanrio announced that Hello Kitty will be rolling into Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as a playable character, bringing her kindness and cuteness to Jungle Island. Hello Kitty will be joining AiAi and the gang and will be joined by famous characters from other games including Morgana from Persona 5, Beat from Jet Set Radio, Kiryu from Yakuza and Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles “Tails” Prower. Hello Kitty will be available for $4.99.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches on October 5 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S for $39.99 and PC via Steam for $29.99. The Digital Deluxe edition will retail for $49.99. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will also support Xbox Series X Smart Delivery immediately on release, ensuring players will only have to buy the game once to play it on their favorite Xbox console. Additionally, buy the digital PS4 version from PlayStation Store or the physical version from a retailer and play the PS5 version at no extra cost.