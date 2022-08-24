Hellsweeper VR Shows Off Undead-Slaying Action in New Gameplay Trailer

In 2018, developers Mixed Realms gave us Sairento VR, easily one of the year’s best VR games due to it’s insanely fun action. So when the trailer for their new game calls it “one of the most anticipated VR games of 2022,” that isn’t really hyperbole. The game in question is Hellsweeper VR, and the trailer in question is a brand new gameplay trailer that was revealed today at the Gamescom 2022 edition of the Future Games Show, which you can check out below.

The setup for the game so far is pretty simple, just take out the legions of demonic rogue souls plaguing Hell. Doing so will have you apparently pushing the limits of movement in VR, pulling off wall running, power slides, backflips, and more with an action-packed locomotion system. Players also get to wield a ton of weapons and skills, some with elemental powers, battling different enemy types with multiple variants over sixteen maps in an insane roguelike adventure, going it solo or with friends in co-op. Hellsweeper VR is due out in Q4 of this year for Quest and Steam VR, and should indeed be one for VR fans to watch out for.