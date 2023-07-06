Hi-Fi Rush: Arcade Challenge Update Adds New Game Modes, Challenges

Rhythm fiends who couldn’t get enough of Hi-Fi Rush’s musical action are in luck. Tango Gameworks has released a new update for its game: the Arcade Challenge update. The update arrived yesterday, so now fans of the developer’s comic-styled, rhythm-action romp have two new modes to jam through and forty new associated challenges to master. It’s a whole new way to prove one’s status as an elite beat buster.

Specifically, the Hi-Fi Rush: Arcade Challenge update adds two new modes: “BPM Rush!” and “Power Up! Tower Up!” BPM Rush presents players with ever more difficult fights wherein the song speed increases with each new fight. There are three difficulties available: Easy, Normal and EX, but all three will eventually reach 200BPM if one can last long enough.

As for Power Up! Tower Up! mode, it presents players with a remixed version of Rhythm Tower. It still consists of progressive sets of randomized challenges and enemies, but this time Chai starts out completely powered-down. It’s be up to the player to pump-up his skills again after each fight, but it’s not a simple matter of choosing whatever one likes most.

See, each updgrade adds a modifier to the next fight. Some can be beneficial, making the choice a practical no-brainer, but many others will add more challenges instead. So even if one’s favorite upgrade shows-up between fights, picking it might just come at too great a cost. Skillful play combined with smart choices is what will win the day in this mode, not just blindly grabbing powerful upgrades.

Also coming to Hi-Rush as part of the Arcade Challenge update are two new enemies and a bunch new rewards tied to te new modes. By completing challenges in each, players can acquire new costumes and even several new special attacks to play around with. Finally, those who manage to clear all forty of the new challenges can get special unlockable. Tango Gameworks has not come out and said what exactly it is, so the only way to find out is to unlock it for oneself, it seems. All of this can be accessed via a brand new arcade cabinet found in the Hideout.

All of this is available for free for all players on Xbox and PC. Those who’d like to throw a few bucks at Tango Gameworks can also grab the new Traditional Garb costume pack, which outfits Chai and the gang in outfits inspired by samurai armor and other Japanese clothing. Wanna see it all in action first, then check out the most recent trailer below and be sure to read our full review.