High on Life Pushes Back Release to December

Back at Microsoft’s E3 showcase, Squanch Games, which is co-founded by Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland, debuted their newest title High on Life, a comedic FPS where your arsenal of weapons talk back to the player character in a bizarre sci-fi universe.

Upon its reveal, High on Life was set to launch on October 25, but the developer announced today that the game would be receiving a seven week delay to December 13. The official statement insists that “a little extra time to squash some bugs never hurts”, as more time to polish should help the humorous shooter become the best version it can be at launch.

High on Life will launch on Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox One.