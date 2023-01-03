HITMAN 3 to Become HITMAN World of Assassination

Today, IO Interactive announced a major change to HITMAN 3 as it will transition to HITMAN World of Assassination. This will include HITMAN 3 and the first two games in the series altogether in one game. Current HITMAN 3 owners will get a free upgrade to HITMAN World of Assassination. This will also be the only way to purchase the game going forward. All new players and existing HITMAN 3 owners will have the same base content. The idea behind this is to eliminate purchase option confusion for the franchises. HITMAN World of Assassination will retail for $70 and include HITMAN 3, H1 GOTY Access Pass and H2 Standard Access Pass. There will be 21 destinations with the base version while the Deluxe Pack ($30) will offer the H3 Deluxe Pack, H3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection and H2 Expansion Access Pass.

These two options will be the only two purchase options for the content. The update will come on January 26. Steam will offer a “complete the set” function for the content. Individual DLC for the new Deluxe Pack will be an even split at $10 each. Incomplete content that may be missing can be purchased for a new and reduced price. You can check out our review of HITMAN 3 here.