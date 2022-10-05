Hitman 3’s Freelancer Mode Delayed to 2023, Technical Test Coming Next Month

Back in May, IO Interactive announced that the Freelancer mode, an upcoming free addition to Hitman 3 that would introduce roguelike elements to the sandbox assassinations, would be rescheduling its launch from Spring of this year to the second half of 2022.

Now, as the year starts to wind down, the Danish developer has once again pushed back the release of Freelancer to January 26, just over two years after the original launch of Hitman 3. Fortunately, there is a way for PC players to get their hands on an early version of the new mode, as a closed technical test set to take place next month will be available for select Hitman 3 owners on Steam that will allow invited players to try out “core elements” of Freelancer, including customizing the safehouse and taking on syndicate leaders. More details about the closed technical test will be shared on October 27.

