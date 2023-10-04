Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal Coming to Switch, Mobile Devices This Year

IO Interactive may be hard at work on the newest James Bond game Project 007, but their upcoming 25th anniversary celebration will largely focus on the series that fans most associate the Danish developer with, Hitman.

Back in 2019, IO Interactive released the Hitman HD Enhanced Collection for PS4 and Xbox One, which brought two classic titles from the beloved assassination series, Hitman: Blood Money and Hitman: Absolution, to modern platforms. Now, the first of those games is making their way onto more devices with the announcement of Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal, which will launch on mobile devices in the fall and on Switch in the winter. Unlike the aforementioned HD versions which acted as a simple port with graphical upgrades, this new Reprisal version will also add gameplay enhancements, including Absolution’s Instinct mode that allows players to predict character movements, a minimap and other features that were introduced in later games from the franchise. As the trailer below shows off, new and veteran players alike will be able to visit all twelve sandboxes and take on each target however they see fit on their portable and hybrid devices of choice later this year.

In addition, Hitman World of Assassination will also be receiving its fair share of updates throughout this month, culminating in a new game update on October 26 and the game’s first new elusive target in quite some time on October 27. To start on October 5, players can partake in the Faster Than Rocco challenge to unlock the Sniper Challenge Suit, and check out the Puzzle Box featured contracts. Two elusive targets will also be making their limited time return this month, with Bad Boy being available from October 13-23, and the Food Critic being seated from October 20-30. Alongside the game update on October 26, players can also attempt two more challenges: A Nightmare in Hawke’s Bay to obtain the Jack-O-Lantern Suit, and the Codename 47 challenge to acquire the classic suit of the same name.

Finally, on October 27, the previously announced elusive target known as The Drop will make its grand debut in Hitman World of Assassination. Based on the appearance of the real life international DJ Dimitri Vegas, this fresh target will take the form of a DJ-turned-drug lord, and is hiding out at the underground club in Berlin. While it’s not clear how long this elusive target will remain active, IO Interactive has made clear that he will only be available for a limited time, and will likely function like other elusive targets, providing players only one chance to take him out and escape alive before he disappears for good. If you’d rather watch your favorite Hitman streamers on Twitch try to eliminate him, IO will also be offering an exclusive Purple Streak Suit as a Twitch drop starting on the same day for viewers that connect their account and watch a designated streamer.

Hitman World of Assassination is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.