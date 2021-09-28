HMs, Amity Park, Pokétch Return in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Nintendo and Game Freak today dropped a new trailer focused on returning and expanded features in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are nearly 1:1 remakes of the original games, but developer ILCA is making some altercations to enhance the experience. Today’s trailer confirmed the return and reconfiguration of a handful of Diamond and Pearl features. Thankfully, the features include a fix for one of Sinnoh’s original flaws, it’s overreliance on Hidden Moves (HMs).

First up is the return of the Pokétch. This handy gadget was always displayed on the touch screen of the DS in the original games that continuously got more apps during playthrough. In the remakes, the device is now a menu that, when opened, appears at the top right of the screen. Perhaps, most importantly, all HM functions are handled through the Pokétch. Rather than having to assign the moves to your Pokémon, the Pokétch calls on wild Pokémon to perform the moves for you.

Poffin making returns as a way to raise you Pokémon’s conditions to better compete in Super Contests. You can cook Poffins solo or with your Pokémon in the redesigned Amity Square in Hearthome City. Once you’ve visited Amity Squate, you’ll be able to walk with one of your Pokémon just like in HeartGold and SoulSilver.

Unfortunately, the trailer also provides unwelcome news for Pokémon Platinum fans. Though we can’t completely rule out the inclusion of Platinum’s features, the end of the trailer does showcase the Gardenia City gym using it’s original Diamond and Pearl design, not the Platinum one. Several gym redesigns were a hallmark of Pokémon Platinum alongside an improved Pokédex, story and gym pacing, new areas, and the Battle Frontier among other features. It remains unknown if ILCA intends on incorporating any of Platinum’s content and improvements.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch November 19 on Switch.