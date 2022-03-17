Hogwarts Legacy Apparates Onto Consoles, PC Holiday 2022

Warner Bros. Games and WB Games Avalanche today revealed the first look at gameplay and a release window for Hogwarts Legacy.

Prepare your wands, brooms, and cauldrons for this holiday season. Hogwarts Legacy lands on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One holiday 2022. While we may not yet have a firm release date for the action RPG, we do have a greater sense of how the game plays courtesy of deep dive during today’s State of Play.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the late 1800s. You play as a new student only just making their way to Hogwarts in their fifth year. The reasons for the late start remain a mystery, but you do have ties to an ancient magic. It’s that magic that dark forces are trying to harness. Your journey will see you go face-to-face with a goblin rebellion led by Ranrok and aided by the dark wizard Victor Rookwood.

Like some of the previous Harry Potter titles from EA, players will have free range of Hogwarts and its grounds. You’ll attend classes, fly on a broomstick, uncover hidden secrets, and explore locations never-before-seen on screen. There’s also a world to explore beyond Hogwarts and its ground that’s full of secrets and danger.

Gameplay aims to be fast, fluid, and creative by giving players a variety of spells and abilities to master. Use Accio to pull enemies and objects towards you and rain fire on them with Incendio. Cast a Disillusionment Charm to go stealthy and silently take out enemies with Petrificus Totalus. You’ll also be able to employ different potions and plants to aide you in combat.

Hogwarts Legacy launches holiday 2022.