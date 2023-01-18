Hogwarts Legacy Cinematic Trailer Provides Owl’s Eye View of the Grounds

As familiar as the Harry Potter universe has become over the years, there’s still a certain magic that accompanies each new rendition of Hogwarts and the wizarding world. Fan’s next chance to visit will be coming on February 10 with the release of Hogwarts Legacy, wherein they’ll be able to experience the renowned school during a time before all of the nastiness surrounding The Boy Who Lived and He Who Must Not Be Named.

It’s all still a few weeks away, but eager fans can get a good overview of the Hogwarts castle and grounds now by watching the newly released Hogwarts Legacy cinematic trailer. Further, Warner Bros. Games has brought back “Wizarding Wednesdays”: a new event that allows fans the chance to enter to win Wizarding World prizes. Those who want to participate can enter on each Wednesday between now and the launch of Hogwarts Legacy, with the top prize being a vacation to either Universal Studios Orlando or Hollywood.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.