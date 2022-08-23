Hogwarts Legacy Explores the Dark Arts in Latest Trailer

Avalanche and Warner Bros. Games today dropped a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy focusing on the dark arts.

From its announcement, Hogwarts Legacy has promised to let players become the witch or wizard they want to be, including deciding whether or not to pursue the dark arts. Today’s trailer reinforces that, focusing on one of the game’s optional companion questlines.

In the trailer, players get an early look at one of the title’s more dangerous places to adventure. It is there that players will encounter all manner of dark creatures, including the Inferi. The trailer also provides a quick glimpse at the Unforgivable Curses. Players will have to choose what path they want to follow, and if pursuing the Sallow family’s mystery is worth falling into the dark arts.

Hogwarts Legacy launches February 10, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.