Hogwarts Legacy to Feature a PlayStation Exclusive Mission

Warner Bros. Games today announced that Hogwarts Legacy will feature a PlayStation exclusive quest.

Hogwarts Legacy may be a multiplatform game releasing on all current consoles and PC, but at least a small sliver will be exclusive to PlayStation. Revealed during today’s State of Play, the quest in question is the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest, which is a mystery-adventure involving the shopkeeper Madam Mason.

In addition to the quest and dungeon, PlayStation players that pre-order get the Felix Felicis potion recipe. Beating the quest and dungeon in-game nets players the in-game Shopkeeper’s Cosmetic set, and access to a shop in Hogsmeade where items and gear can be sold at the best rates in the entire game. There’s no word if this quest, dungeon, and its rewards will eventually come to other platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy launches February 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development, but a release date has yet to be announced.