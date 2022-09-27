Hokko Life Gets New Launch Trailer for PC, Consoles

Hokko Life has been in the works for a while now and offers up a light-hearted life simulation on both consoles and PC in a way that isn’t available yet for everyone to enjoy. While Switch owners have Animal Crossing and other consoles and PC users have things like My Time in Portia, there’s nothing that quite captures the mix of humans and animals co-existing in a world that wouldn’t be out of place in a Studio Ghibli film. There’s farming, fun to be had around town and friends to be made. Hokko Life is available now on the eShop for $15.99 with an early bird discount that applies to the PlayStation and Xbox versions, while Steam users can grab it for 13.39 until October 3.