Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg Return With Flock, a Co-op Flying Creature Game

Developers Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg are no strangers to working with Annapurna Interactive, with Annapurna having published their previous game, 2020’s I Am Dead, a rather colorful and quirky adventure game. Now they’re back with their latest game, Flock, which debuted during today’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase. And as you can see below, the team certainly doesn’t plan to stop making colorful and quirky games anytime soon.

Described as “a multiplayer co-op game about the joy of flight and collecting adorable flying creatures with your friends,” Flock is…well, actually, that sentence and the reveal trailer kind of sum things up well. But to elaborate a bit more, it’s a game about flying around with your friends, searching for rare and/or elusive creatures, and adding them to your titular flock. What kinds of creatures? Several varieties that seem to be unknown, but they thankfully seem to be friendly. And they can produce wool you can sheer to help make different clothes for your character. Whether the game is co-op only so far or if you can somehow go it solo, and if the co-op play in question is online, local, or both, nothing has been mentioned yet. But it looks like we might still have a while until Flock comes out for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms (heading to Game Pass as well), so expect more details to surface in the near future about this vivid title that we’ll be there for.