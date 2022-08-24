Homeworld 3 Gameplay Trailer Walks Viewers Through a Kalan Ambush

The Homeworld series is making a comeback at last, and now fans finally have some substantial gameplay footage of Homeworld 3 to chew on. It’s hard to tell whether or not this particular mission is in the game, but it’s likely that players will have to maneuver their way through many similar encounters as they journey to discover the truth of The Anomaly. Watch how the fleet handles some Kalan Raiders below.

This trailer is probably showing a snippet from Homeworld 3’s solo campaign, but Blackbird Interactive is offering more than just solo play in this latest entry of the series. Alongside the campaign, players can also look forward to co-op mode and an online pvp mode with one v. one, free-for-all and team formats.

Homeworld 3 is currently set to release for PC sometime during the first half of 2023.