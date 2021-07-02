Horde Mode in the Works for Doom Eternal, Invasion Mode Cancelled

Earlier this week, id Software released Update 6 for Doom Eternal, which included performance enhancements for current-gen consoles and PC, a new Master Level and a new map for BATTLEMODE, as well as various other improvements.

After over a year’s worth of post-launch patches and DLC including the two-part The Ancient Gods expansion, some started to wonder if this was the end of new content for Doom Eternal. In a recent letter to the community that can be seen below, Executive Producer Marty Stratton went over some of these recent updates, but also addressed the team’s plans for the future. Instead of continuing to work on the long-awaited Invasion Mode, which has proven difficult to develop as a result of the shift to remote working during the pandemic, the developer is now shifting their focus to create a new single-player horde mode. Id Software will also continue their work on BATTLEMODE, which includes a new “rank-based structure” as well as more new maps and gameplay updates. More information on these upcoming updates will be shared at QuakeCon, which will be a digital-only event that is scheduled to take place from August 19-21.

For more on Doom Eternal, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our reviews of the base game and part one of The Ancient Gods DLC.