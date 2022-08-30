Horizon Chase 2 Coming to Apple Arcade in September, PC, Consoles in 2023

Horizon Chase went from being the best mobile racer on the market with an arcade-infused soul to being the best PC and console racer as well. With a low-poly art style that evoked classics like OutRun and Top Racer, it offered a ton of content in every form and then get better with DLC – including new content released in just the past couple of weeks for free. Now, AQUIRIS is returning to the world of global racing fun with Horizon Chase 2 – which will have a unique launch setup.

Much like how the original game hit on mobile and then waited a while for a console release, the full-on sequel will launch on September 9 on Apple Arcade and then hit consoles and PC in 2023. 9/9 is a historic gaming day thanks to the Dreamcast’s release in North America and now it gets a game that feels right at home with some of that era’s best games. This new adventure features 55 tracks and a redone art style that stays true t the first but with a more vibrant color scheme. Players can now customize vehicles with new paint jobs and online play allows players to prove who’s best in every major game mode. We’ll be sure to check out Horizon Chase 2 when it hits Apple Arcade on September 9.