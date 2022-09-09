Horizon Chase 2 Now Available on Apple Arcade

Less than two months after Horizon Chase Turbo got a series of new content, the sequel to the original mobile-centric Horizon Chase has launched across all Apple Arcade devices. The sequel offers up another around the world romp, but with new environments that take players into more realistic-looking locations. The original had a highly-stylized look and this keeps that largely intact while adding in a lot of visual detail.

It also allows players to race in more varied areas, including under large passages and the switch to realistic locations helps quite a bit. Racing areas look better and make the races feel a bit more intense since things are laid out more like tracks in real-world locations instead of purely cutout tracks. The world feels more lived-in and makes replaying races more enjoyable since there are more little touches to notice and enjoy.

Horizon Chase 2 is playable now on all Apple Arcade-compatible devices. This means if you have a modern-day iPhone, iPad, Mac desktop, Macbook, or Apple TV that you can enjoy the game with an Arcade sub. Horizon Chase 2 continues a lot of what made the first game so fun and is set for a wider release across consoles and PC next year. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the game’s future as this is one of the finest arcade-style racing franchises ever and this is a must-play for Apple Arcade users.