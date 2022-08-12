Horizon Chase Turbo Gets New Adventures Mode for Seventh Anniversary

Aquiris has crushed it for seven years with Horizon Chase as both a mobile game and for the past four years as a console/PC game with Horizon Chase Turbo. With a low-poly look and a highly-optimized design that allows it to be played on pretty much any computer out there, it’s one of the finest arcade-inspired racers of all time and it’s getting better with time.

New campaigns have been made over time and now both PC and console players can enjoy the Adventures game mode. This allows players to pass a series of challenges to unlock new skins for cars unlocked throughout the World Tour mode. Players who have unlocked all of the cars in World Tour can then enjoy all of the adventure mode’s content. This is a free content addition and is avalable for PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox players.