Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Pricing, Pre-Order Details Revealed

PlayStation Studios and Guerrilla Games today revealed how much the upcoming single player DLC for Horizon Forbidden West will cost you.

Horizon Forbidden West is a month away from its major expansion, Burning Shores. The expansion sees Aloy pursue a new threat to the destroyed city of Los Angeles, now consumed by volcanoes due to tectonic activity. Players can get their hands on this new story on April 19, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

Pre-orders to Burning Shores are live today, revealing that the DLC will set you back $19.99. In addition, those that pre-order the expansion will get the Blacktide Dye Outfit and Blacktide Sharpshot Bow.

Unfortunately, today’s news didn’t provide any new gameplay for this exotic new area. However, we did get a new story detail. Burning Shores takes place after the main campaign and requires players to have finished the final quest. The expansion will only activate once that quest, Singuality, is beaten.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launches April 19 on PS5.