Horizon Forbidden West Receives Accolades Trailer

After being delayed out of 2021, the highly anticipated sequel to Guerilla Games’ open world sci-fi adventure is finally available on PS5 and PS4, with our review calling it “a great sequel that builds upon and expands what made the original so beloved.”

Horizon Forbidden West has received similar praise from other outlets, and now Sony has put together an accolades trailer that can be seen below. Set six months after the events of the first game, Horizon Forbidden West sees Aloy travel to new lands and face dangerous mechanical and human threats in her quest to discover the cause of a mysterious blight.