Horizon: Forbidden West Releasing Next February

Last month, rumors and murmurs as to the current state of Guerrilla Games’ anticipated foll0w-up to 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn — Forbidden West — started to emerge. Speculation was that the game had been pushed back to 2022, after previously targeting a release for this year. Well after an extended gameplay look last May, which at the time was the first and only real piece of information pertaining to the sequel since its initial reveal back in June of last year, both Sony and Guerrilla have finally given us a release date for the game.

Horizon: Forbidden West will be available for both PS5 and PS4, on February 18. In the meantime, the long-awaited 60FPS patch for Zero Dawn on PS5, has now been made available and will automatically be updated for anyone who already owns a copy of the PS4 title.