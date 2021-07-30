Horizon Forbidden West Reportedly Delayed to 2022

PlayStation Studios and Guerrilla Games’ upcoming action-adventure title, Horizon Forbidden West, has been delayed to 2022 according to multiple reports.

Originally targeting a holiday 2021 release, Horizon Forbidden West appears to be the latest major game to be delayed. Though PlayStation has yet to make an official announcement, reporting from well-known industry insiders Jason Schreier and Jeff Grubb have heard about the delay. Mr. Grubb details further saying PlayStation planned on revealing the delay at a September event meant to highlight games launching on PS5 and PS4 this holiday.

The loss of Horzion Forbidden West this holiday season is a major blow to the PS5’s lineup. Though also launching on PS4, the game was widely seen as a showcase title for the new console. PlayStation will not have to solely rely on third-party releases like Deathloop, Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042, and the next Call of Duty to push their consoles. During May’s State of Play focused on the game, PlayStation Studio boss Hermen Hulst declined to put a date on the title, meaning a delay wasn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Horizon Forbidden West’s delay is the latest in a long line of titles delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced developers to shift how they develop games. Ghostwire: Tokyo, Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen are just some of the other 2021 titles that have been delayed to 2022.

Be sure to check back for an official statement from PlayStation.