Horror Anthology ‘The Fridge is Red’ Creeps onto Steam Today

With all these horror games coming out now, it’s looking like spooky season has indeed started early this year. Clea and Clea 2 will be hitting the PS4 in a couple of days, and today The Fridge is Red goes live on Steam. Featuring PSX-inspired visuals and atmosphere, this anthology offers horror fans a look into the life of a man whose world loses its sanity after the sudden appearance of a strange, red fridge.

The Fridge is Red plays out across six chapters, showing excerpts from the live of Frank, a former absentee father. He’s taken on a side-job fixing appliances in an effort to make some extra money and finally start doing right by his family. After the titular fridge shows up though, creatures from the depths of his own worst nightmares start invading his waking world.

Developer 5WORD apparently sought to create something akin to the old PSX-era horror classics with The Fridge is Red. The graphics seems to accomplish that, but the real sticking point will be whether or not its atmosphere and design can hit similar heights.

Those who want to find out can pick it up today on Steam.