Hot Wheels Unleashed is Revved-Up, Ready to Go Today

There’s still a couple of days left until Hot Wheels Unleashed’s full release on September 30, but some fans can start their die-cast engines right now if they want. Indeed, those who pre-ordered the Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition can play the game starting today, which means a few hours of extra practice before everyone else gets online and rushes for those first place finishes. Will anyone’s experience be as exciting as the trailer? Probably not, but that extra bit of practice might be enough to secure some early victories at least.

At launch Hot Wheels Unleashed is featuring the “Hot Wheels City Rumble” single player mode wherein players improve their car and track collections by winning races, conquering time attacks, completing special challenges and wrecking bosses. There is also both online and offline multiplayer as well as 66 vehicles to collect. There are already plans for additional content, but this will be what players will have to work with for now.

As it stands, Hot Wheels Unleashed is actually pretty decent, but there is definitely room to grow. Hopefully, the team behind it can continue to wow Hot Wheels fans in the coming months.