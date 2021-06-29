Housemarque Officially Joins PlayStation Studios

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced that PlayStation has acquired longtime collaborator Housemarque.

The acquisition makes Housemarque the latest studio to join PlayStation Studios’ roster. The Finland-based developer has had a long history with PlayStation. Like Insomniac Games, the studio dabbled in development briefly on other platforms, but always ended up back with PlayStation. As part of their partnership, Housemarque released beloved titles like Resogun, Nex Machina, Alienation, Super Stardust HD, and Dead Nation.

Most recently, Housemarque released Returnal for PS5. A showcase title for the platform, Returnal was a major shakeup for a company, blending AAA production with rougelike elements. The mashup was a success with PS5 owners getting a good game with some fantastic gameplay. As part of PlayStation Studios, Housemarque now has greater latitude and financial security to experiment and make more titles like Returnal.

“We are so excited to finally join the PlayStation Studios family,” said Ilari Kuittinen, Housemarque’s Co-founder and Managing Director. “This gives our studio a clear future and a stable opportunity to continue delivering on gameplay centric approaches, while still experimenting with new methods of narrative delivery and pushing the boundaries of this modern artform. Locally here in Helsinki, this also means that we will officially expand the PlayStation family to a growing industry hub and secure the legacy of the oldest game studio in Finland.”

Returnal is available now on PS5. Housemarque’s large library of PS4 titles, including Resogun, are playable now on PS5 via backwards compatibility.