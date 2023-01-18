Housemarque’s Returnal Releases on PC Next Month

Housemarque’s acclaimed 2021 roguelite-meets-bullet hell shooter Returnal, has itself a release date for when it finally makes its way to PC, following previous reports the game would hit the platform in early 2023. And having received acclaimed for its impressive outing on the PS5 two years prior, the time-loop antics of Returnal come to PC on February 15. Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide monitors are supported, as will both Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR alike. As will ray-tracing, which is where the game’s previously-rumored requirement of 32GB of RAM, comes into play.

Fortunately, such a requirement is only for those desiring to go all-out as far as performance and graphical settings are concerned. The game’s Minimum, Medium and Recommended settings respectively, all sticking at 16GB of RAM, with players requiring 60GB of space regardless of hardware. You can read up on the full PC requirements here.