HP, HyperX Aiming to Make Gaming More Immersive, Personalized

HP and HyperX have revealed new products for CES 2023 with a focus on customization and immersion on its gaming devices. The HP OMEN gaming computers from the company will be receiving the top performance treatment with the OMEN laptop offering the latest Intel processors up to the i9-13900HX CPU and the latest NVIDIA mobile GPUs. Cooling will be improved on these laptops with three side vents and five-way airflow in combination with OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology to eliminate overheating. The OMEN 17 will also include a QHD 240Hz display to help show off what the CPU and GPU is capable of. The new OMEN 40L and 45L gaming desktops will offer either the 13th gen Intel processors or the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors with the new OMEN Cryo Chamber cooling options. These will also include a 1200 watt power supply with choice of a NVIDIA RTX 40 series or AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPU. These will be complete with Kingston Fury 64GB DDR5 XMP RAM for blazing speeds.

To help make the most out of the new OMEN computers is the latest OMEN Gaming Hub. This will include GeForce NOW integration with a universal game launcher. HP is also offering its latest Performance Toolkit with an improved Booster UI for better controls and a tool to maximize local and cloud gameplay experiences. With the new 1200 watt power supplies on the desktops, the software suite will also offer extreme power tuning for performance maximization. Lastly, players can customize lighting options with the Light Studio that allows for importing and exporting profiles and support for HyperX devices and Twinkly Squares.

HyperX was purchased by HP last year to help propel the peripheral side for the OMEN-line. HyperX has unveiled three new products that is headlined by the latest Pulsefire Haste 2. This gaming mouse will be available in both wired and wireless formats as the form factor continues to be ultra-lightweight. The Pulsefire Haste 2 will weigh in at 53g and 61g, respectively and offers dustproof HyperX micro switches that are rated up to 100 million clicks. The sensor being used in the mice is a custom sensor rated up to 26K DPI. Players can choose between black or white with the mice being RGB with six programable buttons that can be configured via the NGENUITY and OMEN Gaming Hub. The wireless version will offer up to 100 hours of battery life, as well. Availability for the two mice begins in April with the wired retailing for $59.99 and the wireless for $79.99.

HyperX has also officially announced the Clutch Gladiate, which is an official Xbox Licensed Controller. The controller offers dual trigger locks along with rear programmable buttons, a 3.5mm stereo headset port and dual fumble motors. It’s compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC and is offered in an all black color with red accents under the joysticks. It will be available for $34.99 and will release in late March. The Clutch Gladiate will also be a wired controller. The last thing HyperX has announced for CES 2023 comes in the form of 3D keycaps. This allows players to add personalization to their keyboards by displaying their favorite game, team or influencer directly on their mechanical keyboards. The first announced Limited Edition Keycap is called Cozy Cat Coco. These are fully colored and durable 3D printed keycaps comprised of nylon that comes with a one year warranty. HP Color 3D Printing technology is how the keycaps are designed and they are compatible with not only HyperX keyboards, but most other mechanical keyboards. Cozy Cat Coco is available today for $19.99.