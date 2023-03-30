Huge Update Gran Turismo 7 Available Now, Includes VRR, 120hz, Content

Polphony Digital has announced a major update for Gran Turismo 7. Following in the line of the VR update from last month, Gran Turismo 7 is offering a major update to the standard game. The most notable comes in the form of Variable Refresh Rate and a 120hz mode for supporting displays. The game was released with compatibility for 60hz, but this will open the game up to a higher refresh rate and better latency and a lack of screen tearing. Five cars are included with the Audi RS 5 Turbo ’19, Mazda3 X Burgundy Selection ’19, Porsche 959 ’87, Porsche Carrera GTX (904) ’64, and Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge ’18. The team is also adding an Endurance and Spring layout to the Nurburgring. This update is available now for download. The VRR and 120hz mode are available for PlayStation 5, only. Check out the trailer below.

