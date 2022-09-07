Humble 2K Megahits Bundle Now Available

2K has been a frequent supplier of games for Humble Bundles, but the new 2k Megahits bundle offers up an insane value for the dollar across the board. This multi-tier bundle allows you to pay $1 for Army Men RTS alongside Hidden and Dangerous: Action Pack, Hidden and Dangerous 2, and the X-COM Complete Pack.

Paying $10 gets you those games alongside The Golf Club 2019, CivCity: Rome, WWE Battlegrounds and its Ultimate Brawlers Pack, Duke Nukem Forever with its DLC, Sid Meier’s Railroads, Railroad Tycoon II and Railroad Tycoon 3. Finally, for $15, you can add Mafia: Definitive Edition, Bioshock: The Collection, Civilization VI, PGA 2K21, XCOM: Ultimate Collection, and Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe to the mix – making this a crazy blend of sports, action, and strategy.