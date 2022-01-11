Humble Announces Changes to Humble Choice

The Humble Choice has been one of gaming’s greatest overall values over the past six years when it started as Humble Monthly, but it’s had some ups and downs over the past couple of years. It started as a way to get a lot of games for $12 a month and then went from being a single price for various keys and DRM-free downloads to one that went with a confusing multi-tier system.

Today, Humble announced that they’re bringing back the single $11.99 tier for February and will vary the number of games – but still aim to offer up a great value for the dollar. The Humble Games Collection will debut that month and offer an option to play a handful of games while you’re a member – and will start with Forager, Wizard of Legend, Dodgeball Academia, Unsighted, and Void Bastards.

This is in addition to the existing DRM-free versions of games available via the Humble Trove, which will now be the Humble Vault and is somewhat similar to Prime Gaming’s free games, although many of those are DRM-free as well. The 20% discount will be kept for existing Choice members, but the discount can only stay active consistently as long as the membership is active – so pausing it will reset the 12-month timer on the full 20% discount.