Humble Be the Bad Guy Bundle

A new kind of Humble Bundle is available focusing on being the bad guy. While it may not have any Billie Eilish music, it does offer up a fair amount of gaming variety for a fair price point. For $1, you can get Postal Redux, while beating the average of about $11 gets you Postal 2 and Dungeons 3 on top of that. However, the best value is to spend $13 as that gets you all of that alongside Legend of Keepers and Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition. Both of the included Mafia games are fantastic, with the narrative of III being one of the few games set in New Orleans – resulting in a unique setting and diverse cast of characters.