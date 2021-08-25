Humble Best of Stealth Bundle Now Available

A new multi-tiered Humble Bundle focuses on some of stealth’s heavy-hitters and offers some amazing value for the dollar across the board. For a mere $1, you can get Aragami – a stunning-looking cel-shaded stealth game that alone is worth buying the bundle for. Stepping up to around $11 beats the average and nets you Styx, Heat Signature, and ECHO as well. However, for only $1 more than that, you unlock everything. This gets you all of those games alongside Ghost of a Tale, Hitman – GOTY Edition, Hitman 2 Gold Edition, and a 10% coupon for Hitman 3 that allows you to enjoy all of the Hitman 1 and 2 levels with 3’s gameplay enhancements.